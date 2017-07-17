Teen Charged with Sexual Assault at Burlington Summer Camp

Burlington Police Dept.

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault, that possibly occurred at North Park Pool during a summer camp.

Officers responded to the pool on Sharpe Rd. Monday afternoon.

17-year-old Markus Antwain Rogers, Jr. is accused of having sexual contact with another camp participant in the locker room.

Police say both individuals were participating in a summer program and say the pool was closed to the public at the time.

Rogers is charged with first degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor.

