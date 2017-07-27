Teens Accused of Breaking into Several Cars in Yadkin County

Ivan Mendez and Jesus Freddy Pulido (Photo: Custom)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- Two teenagers face more than 50 charges each for a string of break-ins in Yadkin County.

19-year-old Ivan Mendez and 17-year-old Jesus Freddy Pulido were arrested on several charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking into a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking into a motor vehicle, and more.

Deputies say the teens are accused of breaking into several cars and stealing things in the Forbush and Courtney areas of the county. They're also accused of breaking into a Dollar General on Old Hwy 421.

Deputies found the teens in a stolen vehicle in the East Bend area after getting tips from citizens about a suspicious car.

Mendez and Pulido both received $500,000 secured bonds.

They're each charged with:

4 counts of larceny of a motor vehicle (F)

27 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle (F)

1 count of 1st degree burglary (F)

1 count of breaking and entering (F)

15 counts of larceny after breaking and entering a motor vehicle (F)

1 count of larceny after breaking and entering (F)

2 counts of larceny of a firearm (F)

2 counts of damage to property (M)

