Texas Teacher Had Sex With 4 Students, 2 At The Same Time: Police

Heather Robertson / ANGELINA COUNTY JAIL

LUFKIN, Texas (CBS NEWS) -- A Lufkin teacher admitted to having sex with four high school students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, school district police said in an arrest affidavit.

Heather Lee Robertson, 38, of Lufkin, Texas, is charged with four counts of improper relationship between educator and student.

According to the affidavit, a Hudson independent school district police officer began investigating the case on April 20, after receiving information about inappropriate relationships between a teacher and several high school students.

One student told police said he had been sexually involved with Roberson for the past few weeks. He said he started chatting and sexting with Robertson through Snapchat shortly after spring break and Robertson asked him to come to her apartment, so they could have sex. He said he was with a friend, another student, and Robertson said it was okay for the friend to come along.

Both students told police they had sex with Robertson at the same time during the encounter.

MORE: Read the rest of the story at CBSNEWS.com

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.