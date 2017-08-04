The Anatomy Of A Drug Bust: Winston-Salem Police Crack Down On Heroin

Stock photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – In July, the Winston-Salem Police Department, along with other agencies, geared up for and executed a heroin bust after 11 people overdosed in the city in a four-hour time span on a Friday night.

Along the way, investigators seized more than $41,000 worth of drugs including; heroin, crack cocaine, opiate pills, and marijuana, among others. They also seized illegal guns, money, and stolen property, and arrested dozens of people for possession and trafficking. Winston-Salem police believe there will be more arrests, and more drugs seized in the coming weeks.

Sergeant Jeff Branham with the Special Investigations Division credits the hard work of ATF, DEA, HSI, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kernersville Police Department in helping Winston-Salem officers execute the 10 search warrants. Seventy-five people were arrested on felony charges, and 88 on misdemeanor charges after a month of planning, and a week of round-the-clock work.

Sergeant Branham says this will help for the meantime, but it is only a partial solution to the nation's opioid problem. He says, just five years ago, the majority of what they were picking up off the streets was crack cocaine. But now, things have shifted and a majority of what they see is heroin.

