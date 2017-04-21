Thief Ruins Kids' Party After Stealing Inflatables

A thief is being blamed for ruining a fundraising celebration for some Elgin students. (Photo: Custom)

Elgin, SC (WLTX) - A thief is being blamed for ruining a fundraising celebration for some Elgin students.

Students at Blaney Elementaryy School were supposed to be having a party decked out with music, games and bouncy houses but someone stole the inflatables causing the school to postpone the party.

“You could actually hear the kids going ohh and ahh throughout the building as I made that announcement cause they were very excited about their party today,” Blaney Principal Ed Yount explained. “If they sold a box candy bars they'd get to go to this big celebration with music and inflatables and chance to win money and those types of things.”

Sun Country Amusements out of Savannah was providing the bouncy houses for Blaney's celebration.

Company owner Sally Mitchell said someone stole their trailer with the inflatables from the Motel 6 she was staying at on Nates Road in Richland County.

“You destroyed a lot of kids' fun after they had worked very hard to earn this reward for doing the fundraiser for their school,” Mitchell said passionately. “Many children were looking forward to this event that because of their theft this prevented that also caused a small company to lose $20,000 worth of equipment.”

The school and company have rescheduled the celebration for next month.

“The good thing is it's going to be now after state testing is over with so we might even get to party a little harder cause we'll be closer to the end of the school year,” Yount said.

School officials and company owners just hope everything is returned.

“We just want to give them their reward. It's horrible that when someone steals something like this how many lives it can affect and how many people it can disappoint because of their greediness,” Mitchell said.



The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

If you have any information that can help, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

