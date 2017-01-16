Thieves Steal Pet Snakes, Electronics

SAN ANTONIO – Northeast-side homeowners are on the lookout for a pair of snake snatchers.

Two burglars made off with two pet snakes and thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics in broad daylight.

And it was all caught on camera.

Two men posed as policemen, yelling, "SAPD! SAPD!" as they broke into a home in the Vista neighborhood near 1604 and Judson Road.

The burglary happened Thursday at 1:30 in the afternoon.

In the surveillance video, you can see the two men grab any electronics they could find.

"Let's go, bro! We gotta go," yelled one man to the other. "Get the PS4 bro!"

One man left with a TV and could barely keep his shorts on. The other man grabbed a blanket and put two PS4's, an XBOX and several games inside.

In one part of the video, you can see the duo try to grab the big screen TV from the living room, but they couldn't dismantle it fast enough.

Before rushing out the door, one of the burglars reached into a terrarium and grabbed not one, but two adult male corn snakes.

The homeowner told KENS 5 the duo ransacked the place and left a mess behind.

In less than five minutes, they took $5,000 worth of property.

The homeowners didn't wish to speak on camera, but they said they filed a police report. They ask if anyone recognizes the two men in the video to please call the police.

