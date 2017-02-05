Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Drugs Found In Randleman Home, Deputies

Michael Joseph Kroeger

RANDLEMAN, NC -- The Randolph County Sheriff's office found thousands of dollars worth of drugs at a Randleman man's house.

Deputies searched Michael Joseph Kroegar's home on the 600 block of Worthville Road where they found 2.7 pounds of suspected marijuana, 352 dosage units of Alprazolam, 13 dosage units of LSD, 7 dosage units of Suboxone and a small amount of Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Hashish.

They also found $5,108 in cash, three firearms, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Kroeger was arrested and is facing more than 10 charges including Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance and Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Marijuana.

Deputies said additional charges will be coming for other suspects.

Copyright 2017 WFMY