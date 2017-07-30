Three Apartments Hit During Alleged Burlington Gunfight: Police

Flashing Lights on Police Car (Photo: Jacom Stephens, (c) Jacom Stephens)

BURLINGTON, NC - Three apartments were shot into overnight after police think a gunfight happened in Burlington Saturday night.

According to Burlington Police, they got a call at the 200 block of Stokes Street just before 8:00 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found multiple bullet holes in three apartments, and a 2004 Ford Taurus that was shot twice.

After investigating, officers believe at least two people were shooting at each other.

Only one of the apartments was occupied at the time, but nobody was injured.

Anyone with information can contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

