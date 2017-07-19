Three Men Suspected Of Breaking Into Cars, Stealing Credit Cards: Police

Suspect #1: Mid 20s-Early 30s; around 5’7, 180lbs: Photo: Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC - The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who they say broke into multiple cars, stole credit cards, and purchased items with them.

Deputies say the break-ins happened on June 29 in the 2100 block of Lannigan Drive and on July 4 on the 1500 block of Covered Wagon Road and the 1500 block of Bowmore Place.

All the cars that were broken into were unlocked. The sheriff's office wants to remind everyone to lock your cars and bring all valuables inside.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is encouraged to call Greensboro-Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Copyright 2017 WFMY