Three Vehicles Shot At In Burlington: Police

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police say someone shot at three vehicles Monday evening.

Burlington Police got a report of gunfire from a vehicle in front of a home on Sharpe Road around 5:30 p.m.

No one was inside the vehicles that were shot.

Officers found ten shell casings in the roadway. Police say they have a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information for police, call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

