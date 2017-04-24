WFMY
Close

Three Vehicles Shot At In Burlington: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:57 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police say someone shot at three vehicles Monday evening. 

Burlington Police got a report of gunfire from a vehicle in front of a home on Sharpe Road around 5:30 p.m. 

No one was inside the vehicles that were shot. 

Officers found ten shell casings in the roadway. Police say they have a suspect and the investigation is ongoing. 

If you have any information for police, call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100. 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories