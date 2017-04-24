Three Vehicles Shot At In Burlington: Police

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police say someone shot at three vehicles Monday evening.
Burlington Police got a report of gunfire from a vehicle in front of a home on Sharpe Road around 5:30 p.m.
No one was inside the vehicles that were shot.
Officers found ten shell casings in the roadway. Police say they have a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information for police, call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
