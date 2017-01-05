Three Woman Followed, Robbed In Their Driveway Within Hours, Police

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

DANVILLE, VA – Three woman had their purses stolen after they say they were followed coming from a Danville Walmart Wednesday night.

The first incident happened at 6:40 p.m. at the 200 block of Courtland Street. The 68-year-old was heading into her house when she said a man snatched her pocketbook, grabbed her hair, pulled her to the ground, and then ran away.

At 8:51 p.m. there was another report of a purse snatching on the 100 block of Martin Road. A 61-year-old woman said when she pulled into her driveway someone opened her car door, took her purse, and also ran away.

In the second incident the woman said there were multiple suspects at the robbery.

The last robbery was at 10:04 p.m. at the 100 block of McKinney Road in Pelham. A 71-year-old woman said she was unloading groceries from her car when three men and one woman threw her into the bushes, went into her house, and took her purse.

In all three robberies the women said they were being followed from Walmart on Mt. Cross Road in Danville.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the identities of the suspects are encouraged to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508.

