Tim Kaine's Son Arrested at Trump Rally Protest in Minnesota

Linwood Kaine, the son of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, was arrested during a counter protest at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Minnesota (Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

U.S. Sen Tim Kaine's 24-year-old son had to be wrestled to the ground on Saturday, when officers arrested him and four others during a protest against President Trump in Minnesota.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported Linwood Michael Kaine, Kaine's youngest son, was released Tuesday from the Ramsey County Jail.

The Pioneer Press wrote the group invaded a pro-Trump demonstration at the Minnesota state capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota. The newspaper said the group set off a smoke bomb, blew air horns, chanted and whistled. The five were arrested on suspicion of second-degree rioting.

Steve Linder, spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department, said Minnesota State Patrol asked the agency to arrest five suspects who lit off fireworks inside the state capitol. Officers, Linder said, found Kaine and the other suspects in a park on the capitol grounds. The group ran in different directions when police arrived.

As for Linwood Kaine, an officer chased him down and tried to bring him to the ground, but was unsuccessful. He tried again. Then Linwood Kaine was sprayed with a chemical irritant before finally being apprehended and arrested.

The senator later issued a statement to the newspaper.

"We love that our children have their own views and concerns about current political issues," he said. "They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully."

EXCLUSIVE: Son of Sen. Tim Kaine was one of six arrested during Trump rally at state Capitol Saturday https://t.co/eIsUeu2g6B pic.twitter.com/aCYM4go0R5 — Pioneer Press (@PioneerPress) March 8, 2017

Sen. Kaine served as Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 presidential election, chosen for his moderate appeal and experience as Virginia's governor, lieutenant governor and mayor of Richmond, Virginia.

The Pioneer Press reported Linwood Kaine goes as Woody and lives in Minneapolis. His father, the Clinton campaign website said, was born in St. Paul. Sen. Kaine and his wife Anne have two other children.

