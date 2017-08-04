Tips From Community Lead To Danville Drug Bust

PhotoL Danville Police Department

DANVILLE, VA - Tips from the community led Danville Plice to a house they believe was selling drugs.

Officers went to the 200 block of Audubon Drive where they found a hand gun, scales, multiple cell phones, money, cocaine, meth, marijuana, and synthetic marijuana.

Police said multiple people will be charged after the drugs are tested by the Department of Forensic Sciences.

