Tips Lead Police To Arrest 11 On Drug Charges

GREENSBORO, NC -- Residents’ concerns about possible drug activity spurred a six-month investigation that ended in five law enforcement agencies executing search warrants Wednesday morning at five houses along the Martin Luther King, Jr. corridor. Law enforcement officials arrested eleven people who are now charged with multiple drug and weapons-related offenses.

In mid-August of 2017, concerned citizens alerted vice/narcotics detectives with the Greensboro Police Department of possible drug activity on the 600-bock of Julian St. Early into the investigation, detectives established a link between a number of the properties. After conducting surveillance on the homes and getting additional evidence through several investigative techniques, detectives applied for five separate warrants were later issued by a Superior Court judge in connection with weapons and narcotics and weapons violations.

At approximately 5:15 am on January 17, with the assistance of Special Response Teams from nearby law enforcement agencies, search warrants were served at:

1204 Bellevue St. by Greensboro Police Department. They arrested 63-year-old Michael Reginal Ferree. He's charged with: Trafficking Heroin; Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin; and, Maintaining a Dwelling for the Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance. Several domestic dogs were found to be neglected and placed in the care of the Guilford County Animal Control. Additionally, inspectors from City Code Enforcement were asked to evaluate the home’s suitability for occupancy.

High Point Police executed a search warrant at 407 Burtner St. Police arrested 49-year-old Michael Wayne Harvey and charged him with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 612 Julian St. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Evon Lamont Johnson, Jr. He's charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Identity Theft. He was also served with outstanding orders and warrants for arrest.

Winston-Salem Police executed a search warrant at 614 Julian St. They found one domestic dog to be neglected and placed it in the care of the Guilford County Animal Control. Additionally, inspectors from City Code Enforcement were asked to evaluate the home’s suitability for occupancy. Police arrested several people.

35-year-old Anton Raschard Bason is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

23-year-old Darnelle Laron Davis is charged with Possession of Marijuana.

30-year-old Evelyn Zuri Jenkins is charged with Traffic in Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for the Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

50-year-old Nathaline Johnson is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

22-year-old Demarcues Shaquan Whitney is charged with Maintaining a Dwelling for the Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Deputies served a warrant at 1311 Pearson St. and arrested three people.

63-year-old James Edward Kearse is charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

27-year-old Rontay Douglas Sweringen is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

51-year-old Rayfield Williams, Jr. is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

During the investigation, detectives seized five firearms (two of which were reported stolen), trafficking amounts of cocaine and heroin, and U.S. currency considered to be drug proceeds.

No one was injured during the operation. Police says the investigation is on-going and additional charges may still be filed.

