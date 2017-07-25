Toddler Possibly Grazed By Bullet In Burlington: Police

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police say a two-year-old boy was possibly grazed by a bullet after a shooting in Burlington on Monday night.

Officers responded to a shots heard call on Stone Street around 9 p.m. According to a release, the toddler and his father were outside their apartment when they saw a man shooting a gun from the parking lot on Anthony Street.

Police say several shots were fired near the man's apartment, and the father saw blood on the child's wrist and called 911.

EMS responded and treated the child's injury. Officials say the injury may have been caused by bullet fragments or by being grazed by a bullet.

No one else was hurt. Officers were unable to find the suspect, but found two .45 caliber casings and one bullet in the parking lot where the reported suspect was firing from.

Investigators do not know if anyone at the apartment on Stone Street was the intended target of the shooter.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Alamance County Crimestoppers line at 336-229-7100.

