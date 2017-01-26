Toddler Tests Positive For Cocaine; Mother Charged: Alamance Sheriff

Tammara Gail Overman (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A Burlington woman was charged with child abuse Wednesday after investigators say her 2-year-old tested positive for cocaine.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrested 32-year-old Tammara Gail Overman and charged her with felony intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury following a months-long investigation.

According to an arrest warrant from September, the 2-year-old tested positive for cocaine and there was a severe untreated rash on the child's groin.

It is unclear how the toddler consumed the drug.

Public Information Officer Randy Jones said the sheriff's office got a report from the Department of Social Services in September and began the investigation.

Jones says there was a delay in Overman's arrest while investigators waited for medical records for the child, which then showed cocaine was found in the child's system.

Overman is in the Alamance County Jail on a $25,000 bond. It is unclear who is caring for her child.

Two other adults living with Overman, Amber Learena Faircloth and Lacy Reid Lloyd, Jr., were charged with two counts each of misdemeanor child neglect involving their own children ages 5 and 7.

