Toddler's Body Found Encased In Concrete In Kansas Home

WICHITA, Kan. -- Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Wichita, Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the landlord was cleaning the house Saturday when he found a concrete structure and noticed an odor coming from it.

Police removed the structure and discovered the remains of a child, possibly 3 years old, inside. One neighbor who spoke to CBS Wichita affiliate KWCH said the structure looked like a small coffin and was very heavy. He said authorities used a forklift to remove it from the home.

An Associated Press reporter has left phone and email messages with Wichita police for information about the structure.

The child's death is being investigated as suspicious, the Eagle reports.

Police say a 40-year-old man and 35-year-old woman who lived at the home were arrested last week on separate charges associated with a child custody case. The man was also charged with aggravated assault, reports KWCH. Both are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.

Police say they have tentatively identified the child, but an official identification will be released through the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner.

No additional information has been released.

