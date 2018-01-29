Toronto Landscaper Charged As Serial Killer After Gruesome Find In Backyard Planter

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

TORONTO -- Toronto police said Monday they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.

Bruce McArthur was charged Monday with the first-degree murder of three missing men, adding to two cases filed earlier.

Related: The Clemmons House of Horrors Murder Case

Toronto Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said at a news conference that he dismembered remains of at least three victims were found hidden in the bottom of large planters in the backyard of a Toronto home that McArthur, 66, used as storage for his landscaping business. He said the remains have not been identified.

Police have or plan to search about 30 properties where McArthur worked, Idsinga said, and he urged the man's customers to contact police.

"We believe there are more remains at some of these properties that we are working to recover," Idsinga said.

"We have seized quite a few planters from around the city and we will continue to do that. There are at least two sites that we do want to excavate where people might be buried."

Related: Final Conviction, Sentencing in House of Horrors Case

McArthur was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, both reported missing from Toronto's gay village area at separate times last year.

Idsinga said McArthur has now also been charged in the deaths of 58-year-old Majeed Kayhan, 50-year-old Soroush Marmudi and 47-year-old Dean Lisowick.

Idsinga said Lisowick was an occupant of the shelter system who had not been reported missing. Police believe he was murdered between May 2016 and July 2017.

"It encompasses more than the gay community. It encompasses the City of Toronto," Idsinga said.

Members of the LGBTQ community were pushing for answers last year in light of the disappearances of 44-year-old Esen and 49-year-old Kinsman. Officers investigated McArthur for months but could not make a definitive link to the disappearances until this month, police said.

Idsinga has said McArthur had a sexual relationship with Kinsman.

"The city of Toronto has never seen anything like this," Idsinga said. "It is unprecedented and draining. He's an alleged serial killer and he's taken some steps to cover his tracks."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 Associated Press