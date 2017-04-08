Trailer Of Go-Karts Stolen From Greensboro Shrine Club

GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro Shrine Club members are actively searching for a trailer full of go-karts, which they believe were stolen sometime this past week.

Randy Powers who is with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and is the President of the Greensboro Oriental Shrine Club, said the go-karts, like the one in the picture below, were supposed to be used in a parade to raise money for children's hospitals.

Go-Karts similar to ones that were stolen

Members of the club noticed the trailer was gone when they were preparing to go to a parade Saturday morning.

Powers estimates the trailer and the karts inside are worth around $40,000-$45,000. Each kart costs around $3,000 and 10 go-karts are missing. The trailer itself is an estimated $10,000-$15,000.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is helping out with the investigation. Deputies say if you see a trailer similar to the one below, call police or the sheriff's office at 336-641-3690.

The Shrine Club says this is the trailer and one of the go-karts that were taken. Each kart costs $3,000 and 10 are gone.

WFMY News 2 is working on gathering more information about the suspected robbery.

Copyright 2017 WFMY