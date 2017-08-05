Trans Woman Found Shot to Death in Ga., the 16th Trans Person Killed This Year

College Park Police said they found Tee Tee Dangerfield in her car early Monday morning (Facebook photo) (Photo: WXIA)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- College Park Police said they received reports of a person shot at about 4:20 a.m. Monday at the South Hampton Estates apartment complex at 3100 Godby Rd.

According to College Park Police Cpl. Lance Patterson, when officers arrived, they discovered the victim, a transgender woman later identified as Tee Tee Dangerfield, in her car with multiple gunshot wounds.

A crew from the College Park Fire Department also responded, and took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, where she was pronounced dead.

At this point, it is not clear if her murder had anything to do with Dangerfield being transgender.

Patterson said they had no suspects in connection with the shooting at this point. The incident remains under investigation.

Dangerfield becomes the sixteenth transgender person murdered in the United States in 2017 and the second killed in metro Atlanta in the past 6 weeks. Ava Le'Ray Barrin, 17, was shot and killed at an Athens apartment on June 25.

