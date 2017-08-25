Triad Deputies Taken To Hospital After Feeling 'Light Headed' During Traffic Stop

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC - A pair of Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies were taken to the hospital Friday morning after feeling 'like they were going to pass out' during a suspicious vehicle call in Tobaccoville.

Around 7:30, the deputies responded to the call on Davis Farm Lane and found a severely impaired man in a car. EMS was called to evaluate the man and shortly after, both deputies began to feel nauseous.

All three were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Neither of the deputies actually passed out and the sheriff's office says they'll be fine.

The fire department and hazmat team checked out the car and didn't see anything that would have caused sickness. The Sheriff's Department didn't find anything criminal in the vehicle.

For more stories follow us on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY