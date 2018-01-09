Triad Wendy's Employee Charged With Stealing Customer's Debit Card: Sheriff

Lyndsey Briana Hayes (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A former Triad fast food employee was arrested on several debit card fraud charges.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office says the card theft happened at the Wendy's on Guntree Road in Winston-Salem back in October.

Deputies say a man went through the drive-thru and ordered food, but his debit card was never returned to him. The man later reported that his card had been used fraudulently in several locations.

Investigators determined an ex-employee of the Wendy's had been charged in similar incident in September 2017.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office charged Lyndsey Briana Hayes with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft, and attempted obtaining property by false pretense.

Hayes was placed in jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY