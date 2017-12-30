Troopers: 75-Year-Old Charged DUI in Deadly Tractor Collision

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) - Troopers say a 75-year-old woman is under arrest after an accident left one dead Friday morning.

Elaine Maggs, operating a 2010 Ford Mustang, was reportedly driving northbound on Raccoon Road at 11:35 a.m. when she struck a John Deere tractor from behind. The tractor then veered off the shoulder and overturned.

The driver of the tractor was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Maggs reportedly sustained no injuries, and is charged with felony DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.

