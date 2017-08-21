Two Bank Employees Killed During SC Robbery

Bank shooting robbery suspect. Pic. WBTW (Photo: Custom)

CONWAY, SC – Two bank employees were shot to death during a robbery in South Carolina.

According to WBTW, the robbery occurred Monday afternoon at the CresCom Bank.

Conway police released an image of the suspect in the bank robbery.

Police said the suspect may have left in a white Chrysler 200 with SC plate IZM456 with tinted windows. Lt. Small says the vehicle also may have a sticker on the glass that says “River Life”.

Monday evening, CresCom Bank released the following statement on their Facebook page:

Today, shortly after 1:20PM, we learned that two CresCom team members were fatally wounded in a robbery of our Conway branch located at 1230 16th Ave. Everyone in our company is heartbroken about this tragedy and we are devastated for the victims and their families. We are actively cooperating with the authorities investigating this unthinkable crime. Please join with all of us in praying for the victims’ families.

