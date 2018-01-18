Two Boys Facing Felony Charges After Half-Million Bees Killed

(Photo: Blount, Devetta)

DES MOINES — Two minors are facing charges after an Iowa honey farm was vandalized last month, killing a half-million bees.

The Sioux City (Iowa) Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that the incident happened Dec. 27 at Wild Hill Honey in Sioux City. Sioux City is about 156 miles northwest of Des Moines.

"All of the beehives on the honey farm were destroyed and approximately 500,000 bees perished in the frigid temperatures," the release said.

The estimated cost of the damage was $60,000, police said.

On Wednesday, police arrested two boys, ages 12 and 13, each of whom faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief and agricultural animal facilities offenses, both felonies; third-degree burglary, a felony; and possession of burglar's tools, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Police have not released the names of the juveniles. No further arrests are expected.

