Two Killed In Danville Home, Suspected Killer On The Run: Police

DANVILLE, VA – Two women were found dead in a Danville home, and police believe the person who killed them has run away.

Sunday afternoon, police went to a house on the 300 block of Wrenn Drive. Inside they found Kelly Fears Wrenn, 49, and Ashley Lauren Joy Jones, 28, dead.

Amanda Lynn Willhite, 33, who is a resident of the home, is now missing. She was last seen driving the white Dodge van shown below.

This picture was taken by the Danville Police Department's License Plate Reader (LPR) system in late 2016.

Anyone with information about Willhite's whereabouts or this incident is encouraged to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 799-6508, or via our crime tips line at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

