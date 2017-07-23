Two Suspects On The Run After Man Found Dead In Lexington Home: Deputies

Edward Grainger (left), Connie Miller (right) Photo: Davidson County Sheriff's Office

LEXINGTON, NC - Davidson County Deputies are looking for two suspects after they found a man dead inside of a Lexington home.

Someone called and hung up on 911 around 8:30 Saturday night at 188 Gordon Lane. Deputies then headed to the scene they were directed to 164 Gordon Lane, and found 39-year-old Ricky McDowell dead.

After an investigation, deputies were able to find two suspects: Edward Grainger, 26, and Connie Miller, 20.

Both have murder warrants out for their arrest.

According to deputies, Miller has a tattoo of a cross on her left wrist, a dandelion on her right hip, and a heart on her right ankle. No additional information was available for Grainger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edward Joshua Grainger and/or Connie Nicole Miller, are asked to please contact Sgt. Hanna or Det. Barnes with Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105.

