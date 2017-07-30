Two Teens Wanted For Armed Robbery Arrested In Burlington Apartment

Sayvon Neal (left), Montonio Graves (right)

BURLINGTON, NC - Two teenagers who were wanted by the Burlington Police Department for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon were arrested on Sunday, according to police.

Sayvon Neal, 17, and Montonio Graves, 17, both were arrested at Beaumont Apartments.

Neal was charged with three counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Breaking & Entering, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor. He has a $350,000 secured bond.

Graves was charged with three counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and one count of Felony Breaking & Entering. He has a $200,000 secured bond.

Investigators have been investigating robberies that occurred on July 2, 12, 13, and 18th.

Investigation is continuing.

