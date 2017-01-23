Two Wanted In JB Food Mart Robbery In Winston-Salem

Suspects wanted in story robbery in Winston-Salem. Pic. Winston-Salem Police Department (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police need your help identifying two robbery suspects.

Police said the two suspects in the surveillance video robbed the JB Food Mart on Old Rural Hall Road late Sunday night.

Pictures show the suspects push a customer who was leaving back inside the store. However, the customer managed to get away.

Police said the suspects stole money before running away from the store.

If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

