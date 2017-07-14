UNCG Police Issue Alert After Sexual Assault On Campus

UNCG Police warning students, women in the area to be on look for men trying to lure them to the car with perfume samples

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) have issued an alert after a sexual assault was reported on campus.

UNCG police said, on Thursday the woman was forced inside a bathroom at McIver Administrative and Academic Building and forced to perform a sexual act.

Police said the man was between 20-30 yrs. old, 5’11 tall, and was wearing a red t-shirt, long denim shorts, and white tennis shoes.

UNCG police said you should do the following to help protect your safety:



• If you feel uneasy about a situation, trust your instincts and attempt to interrupt the chain of events.

• Create a distraction and involve others.

• Make a commitment to ensure everyone has a safe way home.

• Others can help too by being an active bystander. Being an active bystander does not require you put yourself at risk.

You can also learn more about the university’s bystander intervention program by visiting UNCG

