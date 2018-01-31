UNCG Police Issue Campus Alert After Robbery At Residence Hall

UNCG Police issue suspects wanted for questioning. Pic. Courtesy: UNCG Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UNCG police have issued a campus alert after a robbery at a residence hall.

Campus police said the robbery occurred Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. on the 7th floor of Reynolds Hall. Police are looking for two men involved in the robbery. They have warned students both suspects have a gun.

Police are looking to question Chandler Lee known as Liu Chan.

Police described the suspects as follows: Medium length hair, black bubble coat, khaki pants, red bookbag with a white Nike swoosh, armed with gun. Another suspect described as wearing glasses, khaki pants, and armed with a black handgun.

If you have any information call 911 or 336-334-5963.

