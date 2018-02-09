UNCG Student Charged With Filing False Police Report After Campus Incident

UNCG Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) student will be charged after filing a false report about a stabbing on campus.

On Thursday, police investigated a student being assaulted with a knife on campus. The student told police it happened inside the Graham Building on Spring Garden Street. At the time the student didn’t require medical treatment and was unable to provide police with details about the attacker.

Police have now said there was not a stabbing at the building. The student will be charged with filing a false report, disorderly conduct, bringing a weapon to campus and obstruction.

