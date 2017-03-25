Update: Missing Fayetteville Infant And Toddler Found Stabbed To Death, Father Charged

Fayetteville PD looking for missing children (Photo: Fayetteville PD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say two-year-old Serenity Freeman and four-day-old Genesis Freeman, who were reported missing in Fayetteville Friday, were found dead Hoke County early Saturday morning.

The father has been charged, according to Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.

Authorities found the bodies of the children on Army Road about 200 yards in the woods. Both children had been stabbed to death, according to the sheriff.

The father of both children, Tillman Freeman III, 30, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.

Police say the children were taken by their father following a domestic incident with their mother. When the mother went to the hospital for an unrelated matter, police believe Freeman left with the children.

The children were consider to be endangered at the time they were missing.

Freeman has previously been arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of child endangerment, police said.

Tillman Freeman initially refused to provide any information about the whereabouts of the children.

Police say Freeman was driving a dark green 1993 Toyota Camry on Friday, but when they arrested him in Raeford, the car was nowhere to be found.

The car had license plate EJX-8711.





