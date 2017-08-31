US Marshals Looking For Heavily-Tattooed Fugitive

(Photo: US Marshals)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The U.S. Marshals’ New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate who escaped from a halfway house, according to CBS.

Luckily, this fugitive shouldn’t be too difficult to recognize.

Eric Judkins, 42, has extensive tattoos covering his face, head, neck, chest, arms, and hands.

He’s described as white, 5’10” and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.

US Marshals say he has a history of violence, and warned the public not to approach him.

They said Judkins didn’t return to the Hampshire House Half-Way House in Manchester, where he was serving a 27-month sentence for assaulting a fellow inmate, Monday night.

The assault on the inmate that led him to the halfway house happened while he was serving a 210-month sentence for a 1999 New Hampshire bank robbery.

Marshals said Judkins has friends, family, and associates in Manchester and Nashua, and sought to remind them that assisting Judkins would be a crime.

“As always, we encourage fugitives to do the right thing and surrender,” they said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Judkins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the US Marshals.

