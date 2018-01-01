Vandals Hit NC Church Cemetery Founded by Freed Slaves

Photo: Coleen Harry (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Someone vandalized a nearly 150-year-old church cemetery founded by freed slaves in North Carolina, causing nearly $30,000 worth of damage.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say dozens of tombstones at the Salem Church Cemetery in northwest Charlotte were knocked over Thursday. Some of the old tombstones split in two when they fell.



A police report estimates the damage at $30,000 and says no arrests have been made.



Salem Baptist Church, which celebrated its 144th anniversary this year, contacted its insurance company about the damage.



Tony Chapman lives near the cemetery and can't believe someone would be so cruel.



Chapman told WBTV-TV that everybody has a grandma or great-grandma like the people who are buried at the vandalized cemetery.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 Associated Press