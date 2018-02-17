WFMY
Video Game Argument Turns Into Deadly Shooting: Police

Amanda Hurley, wltx 1:07 PM. EST February 17, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An argument inside a Columbia home ended in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say a teen and three friends were playing video games at a home on the 6200 block of Benedict Street shortly after midnight when an argument broke out.

Shortly after, a victim was reportedly shot in the head. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Charges are pending for a teen suspect who turned himself in to police.

