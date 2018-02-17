Video Game Argument Turns Into Deadly Shooting: Police

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An argument inside a Columbia home ended in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Police say a teen and three friends were playing video games at a home on the 6200 block of Benedict Street shortly after midnight when an argument broke out.
Shortly after, a victim was reportedly shot in the head. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Charges are pending for a teen suspect who turned himself in to police.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
© 2018 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs