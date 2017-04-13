VIDEO: Robber Leaves Man In Underwear At Gas Station

(Photo: Kish, Phillip)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have released video showing an armed robber forcing a victim to strip to his underwear outside a DeKalb County gas station.

According to DeKalb County Police, the incident happened Tuesday night at the Texaco store located at 2510 Gresham Road.

Video shows the suspect approach two men in the parking lot. He then pulls out a gun and takes the men's belongings. He then has one of the men take off his shorts before taking it along with the other things.

The man fired the gun twice during the robbery, according to police. There didn't appear to be any injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 404-286-7990.





