Video Showing Shark Being Dragged Behind Boat Prompts Investigation

FLORIDA - Editor’s note: This footage might be disturbing to some.

A video of a shark dragged behind a high-speed boat caught the attention of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and sparked an investigation into the incident, Florida's Bradenton Herald reported.

The video, which spread across social media sites, shows a shark's body repeatedly slamming into the wake of a boat as it's pulled at high speeds.

Three men in the boat laugh and point as the animal flails helplessly behind them.

“The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. We are also attempting to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place,” Rob Klepper, a spokesman for the commission, told the Herald in a Tuesday email.

It's too early to know whether any violations occurred during the incident, Klepper told the newspaper.

Those with tips about the incident can contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (and remain anonymous) at 888-404-3922 and Tip@MyFWC.com.

