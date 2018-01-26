Video Shows Church Burglar in Sanctuary Wearing Choir Robe, Later Steals Van

Screenshots of burglar from Salt and Light Church video (Photo: WXIA)

BUFORD, Ga. – Police are looking for a man who not only used a sledgehammer to break into a church but also stole various items and a 15-passenger van.

Gwinnett County Police are seeking the identity of a man who was caught on camera breaking into the Salt and Light Church in the 4300 block of South Lee Street late Jan. 16 before stealing the van the morning of Jan. 17.

Police said he stayed on property for about 10 hours. Surveillance video showed the suspect sleeping on the outdoor heating unit that was emitting steam.

In the morning, he used a sledgehammer to break into the church. Video showed him walking around the sanctuary in what appears to be a choir robe and various rooms.

Before fleeing the property, he stole clothing, red headphones, and a 15-passenger church van. Police said the stolen van is a grey 2008 Chevrolet Express with “Salt & Light Presbyterian Church” decals on both sides.

The suspect is described as a white male with tattoos on his right arm.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

© 2018 WXIA-TV