VIDEO: Police Say Even They Can't Believe How Bold These Shoplifters Were

Waco Police Detectives are hoping a one minute piece of surveillance video will go viral, so they can catch three females who investigators said stole more than $3,000 in purses and clothing from Marshalls.

"The brazenness in this video is amazing," detectives wrote when they posted the footage on Facebook Thursday. The clip has since been shared more than 1,500 times.

In the video, the three ladies can be seen -- arms full of merchandise -- making a break for it and hustling out the store's front door.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the below video, call Waco Police Detective James at 254-750-3674 and reference case number 18-800074.

