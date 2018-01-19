Virginia Bill: $100 Fine For Not Clearing Snow Off Car

(Photo: Kyryl Gorlov / Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

VIRGINIA- A Virginia delegate has introduced a bill that would make it a law to clear off the top of your car after a snowstorm or you could be fined $100.

The bill written by Democrat Mike Mullin says it’s a traffic infraction to have snow or ice on the vehicle, which could become dislodged, and “could interfere with the operation of another moving motor vehicle or cause injury to persons or property.”

On Twitter, Mullin briefly explained his reasoning, writing, “I darn near killed myself a few weeks ago when someone didn’t clean off the top of their car after a snowstorm.”

The law would not apply to emergency vehicles or snow plows. Other states, such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, have similar laws.

