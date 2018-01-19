WFMY
Close
Closings Alert 19 closing alerts
Weather Alert 23 weather alerts
Close

Virginia Bill: $100 Fine For Not Clearing Snow Off Car

Chelsea Cirruzzo, WUSA , WVEC 2:20 AM. EST January 20, 2018

VIRGINIA-  A Virginia delegate has introduced a bill that would make it a law to clear off the top of your car after a snowstorm or you could be fined $100.

The bill written by Democrat Mike Mullin says it’s a traffic infraction to have snow or ice on the vehicle, which could become dislodged, and “could interfere with the operation of another moving motor vehicle or cause injury to persons or property.”

On Twitter, Mullin briefly explained his reasoning, writing, “I darn near killed myself a few weeks ago when someone didn’t clean off the top of their car after a snowstorm.”

The law would not apply to emergency vehicles or snow plows. Other states, such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, have similar laws.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories