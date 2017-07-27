Wake Forest Students Cut With Knife During Fight: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Three Wake Forest Students were cut with a knife during a fight at a party on Sunday, according to Winston-Salem Police.
Officers were called to 1009 Long Drive after hearing about an assault. The house is rented to Wake Forest Students who police say were hosting the party.
A fight turned physical during the party, and three people were cut with a knife.
Tyra Whitehead, 19, Tyler Marquis Williams, 17, and Sam Japhet-Mahias, 19, were taken to a medical facility and treated for non life-threatening injuries, police say.
Winston-Salem Police say all people involved were Wake Forest University students.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
