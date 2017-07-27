WFMY
Wake Forest Students Cut With Knife During Fight: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:49 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Three Wake Forest Students were cut with a knife during a fight at a party on Sunday, according to Winston-Salem Police. 

Officers were called to 1009 Long Drive after hearing about an assault. The house is rented to Wake Forest Students who police say were hosting the party. 

A fight turned physical during the party, and three people were cut with a knife. 

Tyra Whitehead, 19, Tyler Marquis Williams, 17, and Sam Japhet-Mahias, 19, were taken to a medical facility and treated for non life-threatening injuries, police say. 

Winston-Salem Police say all people involved were Wake Forest University students. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

