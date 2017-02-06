Walmart Customer Kills Suspected Thief: Police

Walmart (Photo: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Investigators say a customer who fatally shot a man suspected of stealing diapers from a Wal-Mart store in Florida also injured a second person.



Orange County Sheriff's Capt. Angelo Nieves tells local news outlets that three men left the store in Orlando with stolen items Saturday and were loading the merchandise into a vehicle when a store employee approached them.



An armed customer heard the commotion and came to the employee's aid.



Nieves says the customer thought 19-year-old Arthur Adams was going for a gun and fired his weapon. Initially deputies thought the customer only shot Adams but later learned a juvenile girl sitting in the vehicle was hit in the leg. She fled the scene and went to a hospital hours later. A third suspect is still being sought.

