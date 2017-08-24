Wanted Burlington Couple Captured In Minnesota

Penny Dawson, left, and Sean Castorina

Investigators said they have captured a wanted Burlington couple. Police arrested Sean Castorina and Penny Dawson in Minnesota.

Investigators believe the couple could be linked to a shooting in Virginia and possibly a missing persons case in Burlington.

Monday, Burlington police received a call that Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, of Burlington were missing and had not been seen since Aug. 18. Later that day, the Nelson County, Va. Sheriff's Office located Harold Simpson's car, a Silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, parked on Laurel Road in eastern Nelson County.

Simpson from Burlington has also been missing since Friday morning. Items linked to Castorina and Dawson were found in Simpson's car.

Tuesday night, the Nelson County, Va. Sheriff's Office found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home while still investigating Simpson's car. Missing from her home was a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a North Carolina license plate (DHN-5418). Castorina and Dawson were believed to have stolen the car.

The unidentified woman is being treated at UVA hospital in Charlottesville, Va. for serious injuries.

Burlington police say Castorina has family in Norfolk, Va.

Simpson was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Friday near his home in Burlington.

Virginia State Police obtained warrants for malicious wounding and use of a firearm following the shooting at the Nelson County residents. Castorina and Dawson are both charged with felony counts for both charges.

Simpson's neighbor and friend, Bobby Harrison, says he would help anyone at anytime.

"He's just one of those guys, if he sees you hard on your luck, he'll say hey can I help you? And if you need some money, he'll give you some money and if you tell him you needed work, he'd find you something to do," he said.

As police continue to investigate, he's hoping for the best.

"If you hurt somebody as sweet as him, there's something subhuman about you, you belong behind a whole lot of concrete," Harrison said.

