Wanted Felon Linked To Multiple Robberies Arrested: Greensboro Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:36 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - A Greensboro man wanted for violating his probation and multiple robberies was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. 

Detectives say the Greensboro Police Departments' Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was looking for George Koritz for multiple robberies over the last month. 

Detectives found Koritz around 1:00 in the morning on W Gate City Boulevard while conducting a traffic stop. 

When they pulled Koritz over they found he was sitting on a handgun, and was then arrested. 

Police believe he is connected to the following robberies:

  • Sheetz at 3941 West Market St. on July 24 and 29
  • Circle K at 3302 S. Holden Rd. on July 28
  • Waffle House at 4302 Big Tree Way on July 28
  • Great Stops on 5412 W. Market St. on July 30
  • State Employees Credit Union on August 1

In addition to Koritz's alleged robbery record, he is also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and a felony probation violation. 

He is in the Guilford County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. 

Police are still looking for Koritz’s accomplice in the robberies of the Sheetz on July 24, and the Waffle House and the Circle K on July 28.

