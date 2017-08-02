Wanted Felon Linked To Multiple Robberies Arrested: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, NC - A Greensboro man wanted for violating his probation and multiple robberies was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.
Detectives say the Greensboro Police Departments' Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was looking for George Koritz for multiple robberies over the last month.
Detectives found Koritz around 1:00 in the morning on W Gate City Boulevard while conducting a traffic stop.
When they pulled Koritz over they found he was sitting on a handgun, and was then arrested.
Police believe he is connected to the following robberies:
- Sheetz at 3941 West Market St. on July 24 and 29
- Circle K at 3302 S. Holden Rd. on July 28
- Waffle House at 4302 Big Tree Way on July 28
- Great Stops on 5412 W. Market St. on July 30
- State Employees Credit Union on August 1
In addition to Koritz's alleged robbery record, he is also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and a felony probation violation.
He is in the Guilford County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
Police are still looking for Koritz’s accomplice in the robberies of the Sheetz on July 24, and the Waffle House and the Circle K on July 28.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs