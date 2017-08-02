Wanted Felon Linked To Multiple Robberies Arrested: Greensboro Police

George Koritz Photo: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, NC - A Greensboro man wanted for violating his probation and multiple robberies was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.

Detectives say the Greensboro Police Departments' Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was looking for George Koritz for multiple robberies over the last month.

Detectives found Koritz around 1:00 in the morning on W Gate City Boulevard while conducting a traffic stop.

When they pulled Koritz over they found he was sitting on a handgun, and was then arrested.

Police believe he is connected to the following robberies:

Sheetz at 3941 West Market St. on July 24 and 29

Circle K at 3302 S. Holden Rd. on July 28

Waffle House at 4302 Big Tree Way on July 28

Great Stops on 5412 W. Market St. on July 30

State Employees Credit Union on August 1

In addition to Koritz's alleged robbery record, he is also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and a felony probation violation.

He is in the Guilford County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Police are still looking for Koritz’s accomplice in the robberies of the Sheetz on July 24, and the Waffle House and the Circle K on July 28.

