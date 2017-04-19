Wanted Fla. Teen Arrested After Posting Facebook Live From Chuck E. Cheese

(Facebook Live)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman with a warrant out for her arrest outed herself in a Facebook Live video from Chuck E Cheese.

18-year-old Markesha Wilkerson had a warrant out for Improper Display of a Firearm and Failure to Appear according to the the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

“Crazy criminals are appreciated, stupid criminals are appreciated. We recommend that if you are wanted, to post on Facebook or Instagram, and let us know where you are,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Authorities found Wilkerson broadcasting a live video of herself at a Lakeland Chuck E Cheese on Facebook. Lakeland police were notified and arrested her at the restaurant.

