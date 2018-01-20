WANTED: Man Accused of Firing Several Shots, Killing Woman Inside Apartment

Wanted by Winston-Salem Police: Willie Martin (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are searching for a man accused of firing several shots inside an apartment, killing a woman.

Police say Willie Darnell Martin is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for murder and attempted murder following a shooting at an apartment on Charleston Court shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe Martin took off in this Dodge Charger. (Photo: Custom)

Detectives say an argument happened inside the home, and Martin shot his gun numerous times toward Amanda Lindsay, 23, and her mother Angela Hood Lindsay. Police say Amanda Lindsay was struck at least once and died at the scene. Her mother was not hurt.

Police say a small child was also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but was not hurt.

Police say Martin took off in Amanda Lindsay's 2015 Dodge Charger. The car is silver in color with NC registration DMV-7609.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

