SC Homeowner Captures Manhunt Suspect

A homeowner in Kershaw County holds a gun on a suspect on August 29, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Lugoff, SC (WLTX) - A homeowner is being credited with helping to capture a wanted Kershaw County suspect who they say triggered an hours long manhunt near Lugoff.

The suspect was arrested just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to deputies, the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was on the man's property. The homeowner heard what was going on, and pulled out a weapon to hold the man until officers arrive a short time later.

Sheriff Jim Matthews said this all began around 10:30 a.m., a deputy was serving a warrant for car theft in an area near Koon Road. Officers say another suspect, who was nearby as the scene was playing out, saw the officer and ran from the scene.

The suspect who ran was apparently wanted on an armed robbery charge himself.

The deputy called for backup, and multiple agencies responded to the scene. Bloodhounds and a SLED helicopter all took part in the search.

PHOTOS: Homeowner Holds Suspect Until Officers Arrive

% INLINE %

© 2017 WLTX-TV