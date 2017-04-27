Wanted Sexual Predator Could Be in NC: U.S. Marshals

Ernest Eugene Reigh

RALEIGH (WBTV) — A fugitive and sexual predator from Florida is believed to be on the way to either North Carolina or Pennsylvania where he has relatives, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Ernest Eugene Reigh. Authorities say Reigh, who's accused of sexually assaulting a middle school student in 1995, vanished after being released from Florida state prison March 1.

Reigh was jailed after failing to register his address as a sexual predator.

After working as an assistant at the St. Lucie County Jail, Reigh was suspended after the student told investigators he forced her to perform sex acts.

The girl said the sexual assaults lasted two years.

Reigh was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts and sentenced to state prison.

Reigh was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida. He is described as being bald, around 5’6″ and 160 pounds with blue eyes. The U.S. Marshals say Reigh has a history of carrying guns and admitted to selling a machine gun.

