Fake Uber Driver Attacks NC Woman, Prompts Warnings For Riders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A grave warning for anyone using a ride sharing service these days after officials say the number of people posing as drivers being reported is on the rise.
This news comes after a North Carolina woman came face to face with a fake Uber driver
"It's just sad," said Max Allen, an Uber user.
After you order, but before you get in, police are now stressing ride-sharing safety. Cops in Asheville say a woman there was assaulted and nearly raped by a man pretending to be an Uber driver.
Sadly this isn't the first time something like this is making headlines.
"All I said to him was good morning," said Kathryn Grabowski. "He said go ahead and get on in."
Across the country there is a growing number of fake drivers rolling up to scam you.
"I realized as I was looking at my phone, this is not my Uber," said Grabowski.
From posers to the real thing, ride-sharing services have become popular. A woman in Atlanta got a black eye after she says an Uber driver punched her.
Two months ago in Charlotte a woman claims her Uber driver went into a fit of rage and physically pulled her out of his car. She shamed him on social media.
"Just a great reminder that you have to be diligent," said Allen.
Uber and Lyft along with safety advocates have these recommendations:
- Always use the app to request a ride and never accept rides from drivers in-person.
- Match the actual license plate number with the number on your app.
- Ask your driver who he or she is picking up before getting in.
- If you're riding alone, sit in the backseat.
